G4 & Smosh Announce New Partnership: Talent Collabs, Content & More

G4 announced an industry-leading commercial partnership with Smosh, one of the most storied and popular comedy brands on the internet, best known for its hilarious sketch and unscripted videos across multiple digital platforms. The deal unites the content and fandoms of two preeminent Millennial and Gen-Z focused entertainment brands, pairing G4's enormous reach and brand power on screens with Smosh's unrivaled scale on Creator Economy platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

This new partnership combines G4 and Smosh's distribution reach, complementary content, and amazing talent to delight both brands' partners and fans. The talent collaboration element of the deal will unite G4 talent with Smosh stars including Ian Hecox, Shayne Topp, Courtney Miller, Damien Haas, and other familiar faces from the Smosh Cast.

@smosh @Trejo's Tacos was gracious enough to have us and we're pretty sure he doesn't regret it ♬ original sound – Jacob Sutherland

The brands will also develop new show formats for both digital and cable platforms, and in the immediate future, G4 will distribute some of Smosh's greatest-hit episodes of popular shows on the G4 network.

"G4's mission is to build bridges across creators, fandoms, and diverse communities through laughter, entertainment, and culturally relevant content," said G4 President Russell Arons. "By partnering with Smosh, we're able to create even more entertainment, in more places, to serve our loyal fans." Smosh CEO Daniel Tibbets added, "This brand alliance is an ideal match and continues to bolster Smosh's reach to new audiences while sustaining our incredible current fanbase. This relationship will allow us to continue optimizing our current IP while creating new fresh content, making this a perfect mix and G4 the perfect partner."

G4 is available in 150 million households across linear and digital channels and will be available in 200 million homes in the coming months. Legacy shows like Attack of the Show! & X-Play have millions of monthly cross-platform views and Name Your Price has become the #1 new weekly show on Twitch's "Just Chatting" category. Partnering with Smosh enables both brands to reach more of their fans wherever they're watching.