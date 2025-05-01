Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: game of thrones

Game of Thrones: Bella Ramsey, Kit Harington on "Humiliating" Moment

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) and Kit Harington (Industry) discuss that Game of Thrones scene when Ramsey helped Harington with his lines.

It might have been nine years since Bella Ramsey first started gracing our screens on HBO's Game of Thrones as the young Lyanna Mormont of Bear Island, who's as fierce as they come, but it's another when that debut comes at the expense of one of the high fantasy series' more established stars in Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow. The two reunited for Interview Magazine to share wonderful and some, not-so-wonderful memories of the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss that ran from 2011-2019.

Game of Thrones Stars Bella Ramsey and Kit Harington Reflect on Harington's "Humiliating" Moment

Ramsey brought up a scene the two shared during season six on Game of Thrones, "I don't know whether you remember this, but I remember it quite vividly and have some remorse for it now, but during that scene I was mouthing your lines to you," 'The Last of Us' star said. "Now I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, how awful.' But at the time, it came from a very innocent place of being like, 'Kit's struggling with his line and I know it, so let me just mouth it to him.'" "I do remember you helping me out, and it being quite humiliating," Harington added. "But yeah, thanks for that. I've probably chosen to forget it."

The actor, whose character died valiantly in season eight's "The Last of the Starks", responded with regret upon reflection. "You're welcome. No, I think I need to forget it, because that's so annoying," they said. "Like, how annoying is that?" the Industry star added, "It wasn't at all. If anything, I was like, 'Oh god, I've got to up my game. I came here not really being comfortable enough with my lines, in the arrogance of however old I was, thinking I'm just opposite some child. And then that child actor is wiping me off the screen.' Not that it's a competition, but you're like, 'Oh, I've got a bit too comfortable in my Jon Snow-ness.'"

For more, including Ramsey talking about adjusting to their first acting job and the fame that would come, how their performance as a child star impressed Harington, how it prepped them for future projects like The Last of Us, fame, and catching up on their respective lives, you can check out the full interview.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!