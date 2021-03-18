Game of Thrones: HBO Reportedly Developing 3 New Projects

Clearly, HBO wasn't kidding when executives said they were looking to expand the "Game of Thrones" universe. With prequel series House of the Dragon set to kick off production soon and an adaptation of George R.R. Martin's "Tales of Dunk & Egg" novellas in development at HBO and a potential animated series at HBO Max already announced, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that WarnerMedia's cable giant is developing three new projects set within Martin's world: "9 Voyages aka Sea Snake," "Flea Bottom," and "10,000 Ships" (HBO declined to comment).

Here's a more detailed look at the three projects:

"9 Voyages aka Sea Snake": Further along in development than the other two projects (with Rome and Gotham's Bruno Heller reportedly on board), the series focuses on "the great voyages at sea made by Corlys Velaryon aboard the Sea Snake ship. Velaryon journeyed to places including Pentos, Dragonstone, and around the bottom of Westeros as well as to Lys, Tyrosh, and Myr. He reached the fabled lands of Yi Ti and Leng, whose wealth doubled that of the House Velaryon, and he and the Ice Wolf headed north searching for passage around the top of Westeros, only to find frozen seas and icebergs as big as mountains.

"Flea Bottom": The series is set in the poorest slum district in King's Landing, a maze-like warren of narrow streets and dark alleys filled with tanneries, brothels, and alehouses. Featured in the first four seasons of the flagship series, some of the denizens of Flea Bottom include Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), Gendry, the bastard son of King Robert Baratheon (Joe Dempsie), prostitute Armeca (Sahara Knite), and Karl Tanner, a brother of the Night's Watch (Burn Gorman).

"10,000 Ships": The title of this project is a nod to the journey made by warrior queen Princess Nymeria and the surviving members of the Rhoynars, who journeyed from Essos to Dorne following their defeat by the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War. In terms of the "A Song of Ice and Fire", the story takes place approximately 1,000 years before the novels.