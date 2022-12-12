Game of Thrones: Kit Harington on Jon Snow Post-Finale: "He's Not OK"

Ever since the news was officially confirmed by George R.R. Martin & Emilia Clarke over the summer, Game of Thrones fans are waiting patiently for more intel on what Kit Harington has planned when he reprises his role as Jon Snow for the spinoff sequel series Snow (possibly a working title). And thanks to his appearance at a Los Angeles GOT convention over the weekend, that's exactly what they got. "I think if you asked him, he would've felt he got off lightly. At the end of the show, when we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded, and he wants to be. He's done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse," Harington shared about where Snow's head was at heading into the series-ender after having killed Daenerys (Clarke).

"He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that's interesting," Harington continued, clearly alluding to the tortured hero's mindset heading into the end credits (and into his own series). "So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there's always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are OK. He's not OK."

George RR Martin on "Game of Thrones" Spinoff Sequel Series "Snow"

In a blog post from over the summer, GRRM confirmed that the working title was "Snow," joining three other live-action shows in development at HBO ("TEN THOUSAND SHIPS, the Nymeria show, helmed by Amanda Segel. SEA SNAKE, aka NINE VOYAGES, with Bruno Heller. And the Dunk & Egg show, THE HEDGE KNIGHT or KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS, with Steve Conrad writing"), and that the project "has been in development almost as long as the other three," but the news only leaked recently. GRRM also confirmed "it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us" and that Harington also brought in "his own team" of writers and showrunners. And though their names haven't been cleared for release yet, GRRM says "they are terrific."

The celebrated author also confirmed his involvement in the series, as he is with the three live-action projects as well as the animated series. "Kit's team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writers/ consultants to hammer out the show," GRRM continued. While he makes it clear that none of the projects have received an official green light yet, GRRM offered a pretty impressive-sounding update on how development is going. "All four of these successor shows are still in the script stage. Outlines and treatments have been written and approved, scripts have been written, notes have been given, second and third drafts have been written," the author wrote.