Game of Thrones: Kit Harington on Jon Snow Return: "No, God No"

Kit Harington doesn't sound too eager for another run as Jon Snow in the "Game of Thrones" universe since the HBO spinoff was passed on.

There was a time when Kit Harington was ready to wash away the original ending of Game of Thrones and expand on Jon Snow in his standalone series that picks up his second journey in the North beyond the Wall with the Wildlings, but it seems, at least for now, he's ready to move on and leave the George R. R. Martin world behind. As HBO opted to pass on the Jon Snow standalone series and true sequel, Harington has kept busy pursuing his own work, but also joining fellow GOT alum Richard Madden in 2021's Eternals in his too-brief Marvel journey in the MCU. While promoting his work in the audio drama version of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harington spoke with Variety about whether he has any interest in revisiting the George R. R. Martin universe again in a future project.

Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington: Thanks, But No Thanks on Jon Snow Return

As Variety cheekily asked Harington about revisiting Game of Thrones in an audiobook format, the Industry star seemed to project his general disinterest with the Martin franchise, "No, god no. I don't wanna go anywhere near it. I spent 10 years doing that. Thanks, I'm alright." After GOT wrapped in 2019, that saw Harington's Jon Snow free the Seven Realms from Targaryen tyranny by killing his aunt (and lover) Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) with her blatant disregard for the citizens of King's Landing, committing war crimes on her dragon and laying waste to Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in the process.

With brother Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), accepting rule as King as "Bran the Broken," it's decided that despite Jon's service to the Realm, his regicide of Dany couldn't be ignored, so he's banished to the Night's Watch (as opposed to his original volunteer run). Given his service to both the Night's Watch and the Wildlings, the two sides look the other way since he already gave his life away to the Watch when he was assassinated the first time before his resurrection. He walks off into the North with Wildlings leader Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju). For more on his work and fandom of Harry Potter, you can check out the whole interview.

