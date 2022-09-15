Game of Thrones: Kit Harington on "Snow": "I Know Nothing About It"

While Game of Thrones fans currently have the prequel House of the Dragon as active water cooler fodder, it doesn't stop fans from bothering actor Kit Harington about his new Jon Snow sequel series in development. As those who work in these mega-franchises are painfully aware, everyone has to sign non-disclosure agreements contractually obligating them to not spoil anything. So remember that when Jon Snow is legally bound to tell you, "He knows nothing." Harington offered what little he could say about the project on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"The only thing I'll say is that I know nothing about it," Harington said after host Josh Horowitz poked and prodded, adding, "George [R. R. Martin] is allowed to talk. I would be talking in riddles if I went any further." Game of Thrones is based on the author's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, while House is based on his work "Fire and Blood." While GOT concluded its run in 2019, Martin's still hard at work on his final two books, "The Winds of Winter" and "A Dream of Spring."

The phrase, "You know nothing, Jon Snow" was famously coined by Ygritte in the novels and the show, played by Rose Leslie, Harington's current wife. As Martin confirmed the existence of the Jon Snow spinoff on his blog, he revealed it was the actor's idea for the show, even bringing in his own showrunners and writers. In the series finale of GOT, Snow, aka Aegon Targaryen or "The Prince That Was Promised," took destiny into his own hands and committed regicide against his aunt and love Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) not long after her sacking of King's Landing and systemic genocide of its residents. Following his hearing, Snow is banished back to the Night's Watch, where he was in season one as punishment for his actions.