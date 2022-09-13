House of the Dragon: GOT Tips Cap to Leslie Jones Plan B Observation

It's no secret that actor-comedienne Leslie Jones is a fan of HBO's Game of Thrones, so it's not a surprise she's also following the prequel series House of the Dragon. Her fandom is clearly on display not only on her Twitter account but also on the Saturday Night Live parody during Season 44 in a skit with host Kit Harington where she got to live out her "fantasy" with the Jon Snow actor. The following does contain a spoiler in regards to the latest HOTD episode, "King of the Narrow Sea" so keep that in mind…

"Wait they had plan B st the [House of the Dragon] #imback," Jones wrote. The scene in question was when a septon brought a special "tea" for such purposes, brought out for Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) after her forbidden night of passion with her sentry and Kingsguard Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) at her chambers. The GOT Twitter account quote-retweeted with the message, "Welcome back to the realm, House Jones."

During the SNL fantasy and promo, we see Jones roleplay a bit with her various figures, from Troll dolls to Funko Pops of GOT characters. We even see her with a dragon hand puppet. As the crudely made wall is destroyed, she referenced a cup that wasn't supposed to be there, an allusion to the Starbucks cup that was found by Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) at a table during the final season digitally scrubbed after the fact. In a make-shift iron throne, Jones appeared to force Harington in an equally crude costume to participate in her fantasy, recreating his scenes with the star assuming Clarke's role.

After Harington protests, we cut away where he's in a flesh-toned suit and assuming the role of Cersei (which was originally played by Lena Headey) with Jones as Septa Unella, originally played by Hannah Waddingham, recreating her naked walk of shame to the Red Keep as Unella rings the bell. The difference is the random crew members are pelting donuts at Harington instead of the stones and garbage thrown at Headey in her scene.