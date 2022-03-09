Game of Thrones Spinoffs: Weiss & Benioff Say Thanks But No Thanks

Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff will always be proud of their TV adaptation of the George R. R. Martin high fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire. As much as HBO will milk as much as they can from the franchise starting with the prequel The House of the Dragon, the duo is happy creatively moving on and passing on that torch after eight seasons on the series. While promoting their latest project in the much more grounded Netflix feature Metal Lords, Weiss spoke with Entertainment Weekly about how they came to their jumping-off point.

"All in, we were 11 years, probably, doing that show. When I say 11 years, it was full-on, all in, all day, every day for 11 years," Weiss said. "It was the best decade of our lives. It still kind of feels a bit like a dream, but we got to a place where it was pretty clear to us that we had reached the end of what made sense for us to be involved within that world that we lived. It just felt like, for us, it was time to move on and get excited and terrified about building something else — building lots of something elses. We never saw more Game of Thrones shows [as] something that made sense for us to be involved with, given where we were just as people at the time we were done with the original."

Benioff and Weiss are also working on a TV series adaptation of The Three-Body Problem, based on Liu Cixin's sci-fi trilogy novels for Netflix. HBO previously attempted another Game of Thrones spinoff pilot that was to star Naomi Watts but was eventually scrapped. Despite the huge budget invested, the premium network opted to greenlight The House of the Dragon instead, which is set to star Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, and Eve Best with Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik serving as showrunners.