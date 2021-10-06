Garfield and Friends Production Cel from 1989 Now On Auction

Garfield and Friends was an animated adaptation of Jim Davis's iconic Garfield newspaper strip. The cartoon ran from September 1988 until December 1994, yielding seven seasons, a whopping 131 episodes, and even… wow, this is hilarious. Even an anti-marijuana crossover called Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue which included Garfield, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Muppets, Smurfs, Looney Tunes, the cast of Ducktails, Smurfs, and Alf. I have no idea how Alf and Garfield got along long enough to put a stop to the ultimate villain (weed), but one would have to watch to see. Now, Garfield fans can remember this show by bidding for this production cel showing the iconic character doing what really every cat loves to do: find a paper bag and/or box and hop right in that thing.

Looks like somebody let the cat out of the bag! In this charming original, hand-painted production cel, Garfield grins as he pokes his head out of a paper bag. The sly orange feline looks like he may be scheming something in this image measuring about 6.5" x 5" on a 12 field cel. This image comes from the episode "The Big Talker" at about the 18:44 mark, as Garfield acts cute in an attempt to be liked by rude talk show host Joe Palaver. The cel has been placed atop a color print background from the show for presentation, and it is marked in its lower right corner with G213. This image has a lot of personality! The condition of this great setup is Very Good, with some edge wear and handling and minor debris.

Garfield fans can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this production cel, which is now up for auction. Good luck to everyone bidding on this item, which would be a nice addition to any fan's home.