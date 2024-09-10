Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: geeked week, netflix

Geeked Week 2024: Joe Manganiello Hosting; Live Showcase Lineup Update

Joe Manganiello will host Netflix's Geeked Week Live Showcase in Atlanta on Sept. 19th. Here's a look at who else is set to attend, so far...

By now, you all know that Netflix's Geeked Week 2024 will be kicking off on Monday, September 16th, and wrapping up with a live, in-person fan event in Atlanta on the evening of Thursday, September 19th, with a "Geeked Week Live" Showcase – an in-person fan event that gets underway at 8 pm ET in Atlanta, Georgia (with ticket info and more available on the event's main website). For those of you who can't make it in person, the event will be streaming live on YouTube, Twitch, and X on September 19th at 5 pm PT/ 8 pm ET. Now, we have an update to pass along regarding who you can expect to see on-stage – whether you're there in person or watching from home.

With Joe Manganiello (Deal or No Deal Island) set to host (and maybe more, based on rumblings from One Piece fans) – and with Cobra Kai stars Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand serving as special correspondents for the showcase – the list of those currently scheduled to appear includes Alycia Debnam-Carey (It's What's Inside), Brittany O'Grady (It's What's Inside), Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror), Dallas Liu (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Finn Wittrock (Don't Move), Gavin Leatherwood (It's What's Inside), Ian Ousley (Avatar: The Last Airbender), James Morosini (It's What's Inside), Jeff Ward (One Piece), Kelsey Asbille (Don't Move), Kirby (The Sandman), Kofi Kingston (WWE), Matt Owens (One Piece), Tom Sturridge (The Sandman), Xavier Woods (WWE), Zack Snyder (Twilight of the Gods), and more to come!

Here's a look at what else is planned for the week – including activations in and around the Atlanta area and how voting to honor the biggest fans for the Geeked Hall of Fandom is going to work:

Geeked Hall of Fandom Awards to Celebrate the Biggest Fans: This year, for the first time, the best fans (as voted by other fans) will be inducted into a permanent Geeked Hall of Fandom as a testament to their amazing cosplay, art, crafts, and creations around Netflix Geeked titles. The fans with the most votes will be honored on stage during Geeked Week Live and presented by Netflix talent with a custom award – with voting kicking off beginning September 9 on GeekedWeek.com.

Get in on the Fun with Geeked Week Activations: The week-long celebration will also include special experiences like "Geeks Who Drink" trivia on September 16, Atlanta-area events like Geeked Ink with creator-collab Netflix-inspired tattoos on September 18 from 11-7 pm ET at Apocalypse Tattoo in Buckhead, a Twilight of the Gods fan screening with co-creator and executive producer Zack Snyder on September 18, and event attendees can also visit the Netflix Has Games lounge to play the latest games.

If you're a Netflix watcher, then you know that is far from the first Geeked Week that the streamer has hosted – with each one offering a ton of news and previews about what's to come (and some things you didn't even know were on the way). Netflix has more details to roll out over the next few weeks leading up to the big event. Make sure to keep close to Bleeding Cool for additional details – and don't forget Netflix's own online/social media connections. Along with the main website, you can keep updated on what's going down on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok – and don't forget to go with the main hashtag: #GeekedWeek

