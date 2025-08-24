Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

Gen V Season 2 Study Group Video Spotlights Jordan's Season 1 Journey

Before Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V Season 2 hits on Sept. 17th, here's a look at Jordan's (London Thor & Derek Luh) Season 1 story.

Article Summary Gen V Season 2 returns September 17 with new drama at Godolkin University under a mysterious new dean.

Catch up on Jordan Li's Season 1 journey with a special study group spotlight video from Prime Video.

Tensions rise as a secret program emerges, hinting at a deeper conflict between Humans and Supes.

The Gen V team pays heartfelt tribute to Chance Perdomo, honoring his legacy throughout Season 2.

As we inch closer to the school bell ringing on the second season of Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V, we've got your next "homework assignment." As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean (Hamish Linklater) preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) are celebrated heroes, while Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor & Derek Luh), and Emma (Lizze Broadway) reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.

After getting a chance to revisit Marie's journey over the course of the first season (which we also have waiting for you below), the spotlight shifts to Jordan (with this "assignment" worth double points) – here's a look:

Pop quiz on Jordan Li – this one is worth double the points 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/LcMavs2Fj4 — GEN V (@genv) August 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the key art poster that offers the Season 2 release schedule: The first three episodes debut on Wednesday, September 17th, and the remaining five episodes drop one per week on Wednesdays through October 22nd.

Gen V Team: It Was "Important" for Season 2 to Honor Chance Perdomo

One topic that everyone wishes would never have to be addressed during the show's SDCC panel was the passing of Chance Perdomo, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2024, before starting work on the second season. Speaking with Variety, the show's team tearfully discussed how the season pays tribute to the actor and how Perdomo's Andre Anderson remains an influential factor over the course of Season 2. "It felt really important," Fazekas shared, regarding the desire to do right by Perdomo's legacy. "The thing I'm most proud of, when you watch the entirety of the season, is he is there the whole way, in a way that feels real — because it is real. I'm very proud that we honored him, beginning to end." Thor added, "It felt very important to do. And hard. But I think it was good. [tears up] I'm happy that we were all there to do it." Luh agreed, adding, "Banding together and making something special." Wiping away tears, Sinclair echoed the sentiment of everyone there: "It's important to honor him, and I think we do that."

Returning for the second season are Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, with Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity) recurring. Joining them this season are Hamish Linklater as Cipher, as well as Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy. In addition, Ethan Slater (Wicked) had joined the cast in the key role of Thomas Godolkin, the founder of the superhero school. Erin Moriarty's Annie/Starlight and Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir will make the trip from the main series to join Chace Crawford's The Deep this season.

