Gen V Season 2 Teaser: Stan Edgar Would Like a Word or Two with Marie

In the newest teaser for Prime Video's Gen V Season 2, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) would like a word or two with Marie (Jaz Sinclair).

With Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V set to return on September 17th, the second season will see Homelander's (Antony Starr) new world order in place for several months. Over at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean and supe Cipher (Hamish Linklater) is preaching a curriculum promising to make students more powerful than ever. Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) are now celebrated as heroes ("Guardians of Godolkin), while Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor & Derek Luh), and Emma (Lizze Broadway) return to a very different school after being burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes will have to wait, with a war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize – and that Marie plays a big part in it.

Based on the number of familiar faces from The Boys that we've seen set to appear during Season 2, we're getting a much better understanding of just how big this season will be. But in case you need more convincing, the newest teaser ends with an appearance from Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar, who comes calling on Marie. Considering we know the potential that Edgar's daughter, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), saw in Marie, we're not surprised. Here's a look at the latest teaser for Prime Video's Gen V Season 2, set to hit screens in ten days (followed by some additional intel on the returning spinoff series):

Less than 10 days means another sneak peek, as a treat 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/55rneS8cmw — GEN V (@genv) September 8, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Last week, we were treated to the new orientation video for "God U," with Dean Cipher making it clear that the university will be taking a more proactive/militant attitude towards supes' superiority. We never thought we would meet someone who comes close to creeping us out like Homelander does, but Linklater's Cipher comes pretty damn close. Here's a look:

Here's a look back at the key art poster that offers the Season 2 release schedule: The first three episodes debut on Wednesday, September 17th, and the remaining five episodes drop one per week on Wednesdays through October 22nd.

Gen V Team: It Was "Important" for Season 2 to Honor Chance Perdomo

One topic that everyone wishes would never have to be addressed during the show's SDCC panel was the passing of Chance Perdomo, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2024, before starting work on the second season. Speaking with Variety, the show's team tearfully discussed how the season pays tribute to the actor and how Perdomo's Andre Anderson remains an influential factor over the course of Season 2. "It felt really important," Fazekas shared, regarding the desire to do right by Perdomo's legacy. "The thing I'm most proud of, when you watch the entirety of the season, is he is there the whole way, in a way that feels real — because it is real. I'm very proud that we honored him, beginning to end." Thor added, "It felt very important to do. And hard. But I think it was good. [tears up] I'm happy that we were all there to do it." Luh agreed, adding, "Banding together and making something special." Wiping away tears, Sinclair echoed the sentiment of everyone there: "It's important to honor him, and I think we do that."

Returning for the second season are Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, with Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity) recurring. Joining them this season are Hamish Linklater as Cipher, as well as Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy. In addition, Ethan Slater (Wicked) had joined the cast in the key role of Thomas Godolkin, the founder of the superhero school. Erin Moriarty's Annie/Starlight, Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir, Susan Heyward's Sister Sage, Valorie Curry's Misty Tucker Gray / Firecracker, and Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar will make the trip from the main series to join Chace Crawford's The Deep this season.

