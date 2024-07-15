Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, gen v, prime video, season 2, the boys

Gen V Social Media, Star Jaz Sinclair Share "Class in Session" Image

Gen V and series star Jaz Sinclair posted an image of Sinclair wearing a Godolkin University sweatshirt with the caption, "Class in session."

With the fourth season finale of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys hitting this week and a big panel presentation set for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) later this month, the attention is beginning to turn to how things are looking with the second season of Showrunner Michele Fazekas's Gen V. After the team reworked the season's scripts to honor the late Chance Perdomo (with his character Andre Anderson also passing away), there was buzz that filming on the spinoff series would be getting underway. That brings us to earlier tonight, with both series star Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau) and the show's Instagram account both posting an image of Sinclair wearing a Godolkin University sweatshirt, with the caption, "Class in session" (along with "Mira My Look" by Gabriel Garzon-Montano playing).

Speaking with TVLine exclusively at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards last month, Kripke confirmed that Andre will have also passed away in the show's universe, also. "First, it's just so unbelievably tragic, and my heart goes out to his family," Kripke shared. "We're not trying to replace him because we can't. We're playing the character's death on the show. So it's very heavy and it's really emotionally difficult for the cast. And we're just trying to honor Chance as best we can."

While not looking to give away details, Kripke teases an "intense" season that gives the spinoff's writers a chance to really building upon the show's own universe. "It's really intense. It's fun to sort of find your legs in the second season of a show and really start digging into the story and the characters," Kripke explained, noting that the fourth season finale of The Boys "will lead right into" the second season of Gen V.

And what about Godolkin University's newest dean – Hamish Linklater's (Manhunt, Midnight Mass) "charismatic and charming" Cipher – who is "trained as a scientist" and is "politically brilliant, and has the trust and admiration of officials at the highest level"? According to Kripke, Cipher is someone to keep a careful eye on. "He's really scary," Kripke shared, adding, "I've wanted to work with [Hamish] forever. He was so unbelievable in [Midnight Mass]. He's a very complicated, mysterious character. I'm excited for people to see him."

"I really feel for the actors because they were such a family. I know it's really hard on a lot of them," Kripke shared with EW last month regarding the cast and how the loss had impacted them. As social media made evident, the cast was very close-knit during filming and while promoting the streaming series. "The pain and the hardship really is with the people who loved him. My heart goes out to them. It's all so tragic and horrible, so if we can just honor him and present his character as the hero that he was, then that's a small token for what his loved ones are experiencing right now," Kripke added.

From the standpoint of the spinoff series' upcoming season, Kripke explains why it's been challenging considering how close they were to starting filming and – based on the Season 1 finale – the important role that Perdomo's Andre was expected to play. "It's been challenging, to say the least," Kripke adds. "We were a week away from shooting when Chance passed away tragically. So we had to almost rethink everything and in just a matter of weeks. But what I tell people when they say 'wow, that's really crazy or difficult' [is] that pales in comparison to what his friends and loved ones are going through. It's the least we could do."

Taking on the roles of the next generation of supes for the first season were Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Joining them are guest stars Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter, and Derek Wilson – with Jensen Ackles, Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, Chace Crawford, and P.J. Byrne reprising their respective roles from the main series.

Gen V: A Look at "The Boys" Spinoff Series

Before classes were officially in session, the official "RED BAND" trailer for Amazon's Prime Video spinoff series was unleashed upon our unsuspecting lives. Along with the series overview, we have both the "RED BAND" & original versions of the previously released teaser trailer waiting for you below:

Set in the diabolical world of "The Boys," "Gen V" expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it's clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

Michele Fazekas served as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also served as executive producers on the spinoff series. Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios (in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!