The Boys: Jensen Ackles Reportedly Teases Soldier Boy/Gen V Connection Based on reports from out of Creation New Orleans, Jensen Ackles teased that Soldier Boy "pops up" in The Boys spinoff, Gen V.

If you missed out on a pretty extensive interview that Amazon's The Boys Showrunner & EP Eric Kripke had with Deadline Hollywood last summer, then you also missed out on what he had to share regarding the future of the franchise and if there would be crossovers between the main series, animated anthology series The Boys: Diabolical, and upcoming spinoff series Gen V. "There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in 'Varsity,'" Kripke shared. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there are certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of 'The Boys.' There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show." Not only was that great news (we loved shared universes), but it also made sense considering the scope of the storylines that the main series deals with on a regular basis. But while we thought that Kripke referencing Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy was meant to be an example of a theme that would be referenced in Gen V, it turns out Soldier Boy might have a bit more of a presence than that.

During this weekend's Creation New Orleans, Ackles & his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki took part in another panel & Q&A. Based on what Fangasm (@FangasmSPN) had to report from the event earlier today, Ackles confirmed that Soldier Boy "pops up" in the spinoff and that it was something that he collaborated with Kripke on. To dial back random speculation a bit, Soldier Boy's presence could be any number of things but "major player" isn't at the top of that list. It could've been something that was filmed during production on The Boys Season 3 – maybe something filmed for a history class? Or it could just as easily be for a flashback, so there's that option. So if you're reading this and thinking, "Sweet! They're thawing out Soldier Boy!" I would probably hit the brakes on that. But it's still fascinating to think what role Soldier Boy could play in a school for the best & brightest supes on the horizon…

Set at Godolkin University, America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the spinoff explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter star. As for some familiar faces, expect Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke) to reprise their roles from the main series. Now, here's a look back at the teaser released back in December 2022:

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners. In addition, Fazekas & Butters executive produce alongside Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Serving as a co-executive producer is Brant Engelstein, with Loreli Alanís serving as the executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.