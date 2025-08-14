Posted in: Adult Swim, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: genndy tartakovsky, primal

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 Preview/Update Set for NYCC 2025

Fans of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal will be getting a preview and update on the highly anticipated third season from Tartakovsky during NYCC.

"There will be news about it this year, but I don't know if they want me to talk about it before they actually release this. It's coming." That's what Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Heist Safari) had to share regarding the third season of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal during this year's Annecy International Animation Festival, adding that we should hear more about it "later this year." Well, it seems that "later this year" means New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025, with EW reporting exclusively that Tartakovsky will be offering a look at how the third season is progressing during a panel session on Thursday, October 9th. Here's a look at the official overview for the panel, followed by a look back at what Tartakovsky had to share during Annecy:

Adult Swim Presents: Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 — Everything You Wanted to Know

After winning five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Animated Program, the third season of Genndy Tartakovksy's Primal is set to return to Adult Swim. Join animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Sym-Bionic Titan, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) for a first look at the third season of the acclaimed animated series produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

Thursday, Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m., Room 405

Teaming once again with animation studio Studio La Cachette, Tartakovsky didn't hold back expressing his excitement and pride in how the season is coming together during the animation festival earlier this summer. "It's a new level. Everything that we did in the first season, we upped a bit in the second season, and the third season is even more. I can't say anything without giving everything away, but it's just more, and it's shocking, and it's unstoppable. At some point, you're like, 'I can't believe I'm watching this.' Quality-wise, animation-wise, story-wise, emotionally, I don't want to oversell it, but rarely have I been proud of a project like this," he shared. "At the end of the day, we'll have these 30 episodes, and thinking back to 'Dexter' and 'Powerpuff Girls' and even 'Samurai Jack,' how much our quality wavered just because of the process and everything, this is just so solid. And to have 30 solid, incredible [episodes] for a modest budget, I'm really proud of it."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!