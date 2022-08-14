George RR Martin on Sandman: "Fabulous Fantasy"; GOT Spinoffs Update

At last count, there are 80+ countries and territories that are loving Netflix; creator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer's (Foundation) steaming series adaptation of The Sandman. And from the sounds of things, it's also won over "Game of Thrones" mastermind George R.R. Martin. In a recent edition of Not A Blog ("Home Again"), GRRM offered a quick update on what's going on in & around the "Game of Thrones" universe (aside from this month's premiere of HBO's House of the Dragon). But before that, he shared his thoughts on Netflix's hit series adaptation, calling it "a fabulous fantasy" that he hopes "will run for many more seasons." Here's a look at the highlights:

On Neil Gaiman & Netflix's "The Sandman": "Oh, and while in quarantine, Sid and I watched Neil Gaiman's new show, THE SANDMAN. Neil had been kind enough to send up an advance copy. Guys, gals, don't miss this. If you loved the comics, well, this is a VERY faithful adaptation, Neil saw to that. And if you never read the comic, don't worry, not required, the TV series stands on its own. It's a fabulous fantasy, and I [hope] it will run for many more seasons. There are, after all, many more issues of the comic to adapt.

On Other "Game of Thrones" Spinoffs in Development: "Meanwhile, work continues on all the other GAME OF THRONES successor shows we're developing for HBO and HBO Max. Animated and live-action both. Development is a long and chancy process, of course, and there's no telling how many series will be greenlit in the end… I am really excited about the way some of them are coming along, though."

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill.