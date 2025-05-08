Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's: Revord on Missy's Post-"Young Sheldon" Struggles

Raegan Revord (Night Court) spoke with Bleeding Cool about Missy Cooper's struggles, from the "Young Sheldon" finale to "Georgie & Mandy's."

Generally, when shows end, creators and showrunners often try to tie up as many loose ends as possible, but what happened before Young Sheldon with George Cooper Sr's (Lance Barber) death continues to be a major narrative in the latest The Big Bang Theory spinoff Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage that starts not long after the Coopers had to bury George after dying from a sudden fatal heart attack. As it was part of the initial narrative in the Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starred series, the characters have found a way to functionally move on as struggling parents trying to raise their child with the help of Mandy's parents Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Jim McCallister (Will Sasso). Whereas Young Sheldon holdovers, Georgie's mother Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry) and sister Missy (Raegan Revord) are still struggling with life without George as Sheldon (Iain Armitage) is off in Cal Tech. While promoting her appearance in Night Court, Revord spoke to Bleeding Cool about what she's learned most from her seven seasons on the Chuck Lorre series, and how Georgie & Mandy is handling Missy's ongoing struggles, which include almost running away to Mexico.

Raegan Revord on Missy Cooper's Ongoing Struggles from the End of 'Young Shelton' to 'Georgie & Mandy's'

Bleeding Cool: During your time on 'Young Sheldon,' what were the most invaluable lessons you've learned being on episodic television? Did you lean on the creatives or your co-stars, like Lance or Zoe?

On 'Young Sheldon,' we had such comedic geniuses. Annie Potts (Meemaw) alone is one of the funniest people I know. I love her to death; she's like my grandmother. I mean the same thing with like how I said with 'Night Court,' how I would go on set, I'd sit and watch them work, it's constantly…being on 'Young Sheldon' was constantly like a life lesson in learning how not just how to be an actor, but how to be like a good human being, and everyone was always there to like impart advice and hang out. Being in their amazing genius presence, I learned so much from them.

It was a narrative that developed late in the series run and bled over into Georgie and Mandy. I was wondering if you felt Missy Cooper has been coming along and having that difficult time coping without her dad and where that might go. The new show obviously shifts more to Montana and Emily's characters, but can you talk to me about how that's developed?

I don't know the storylines before I get the script. I don't know where they're taking her story, but I like what they've done with it. Everyone copes in their own way, and she was closest to her dad. Her dad was the one who was in her corner. She couldn't talk to him really about anything, even if he didn't know how to handle it, because he's just silly George, who doesn't know how to give the best advice, but he tries.

I think her losing him was difficult, especially because Sheldon (Iain Armitage) goes off to college, and Georgie moves out. Then she's like, whenever ['Young Sheldon'] ended, you see her, Georgie, and Mandy acting out, what I kept picturing was just her at home with her mom [Mary], who also doesn't know how to grieve, and cope with this. It was like that in the first 'Georgie and Mandy' episode. Whenever I had to cry at George's tombstone, that got me in my feels like picturing Missy home alone wanting to be able to talk to her dad. I like the way they're doing her story, and it's important to show all the different ways to grieve something. They pull it off so well, and I can't wait to see what they do with her story next.

Co-created by Steve Holland and Steven Molaro, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, which also stars Dougie Baldwin and Jessie Prez, airs Thursdays on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+. Young Sheldon is also available to stream on Paramount+. The season three finale of Night Court is available to stream on Peacock.

