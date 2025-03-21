Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: Ghost Hunters

Ghost Hunters: Susan McCauley's Novels Set to Be Adapted for TV

Susan McCauley's Ghost Hunters novels for young readers are set to be adapted for television by Yasmine Gochan for Magenta Light Studios.

The series follows teen psychic Alex and his friends solving paranormal mysteries.

Bob Yari and Yasmine Golchan lead the adaptation of the four exciting books.

Yasmine Golchan's first project under a new deal brings Ghost Hunters to life.

Susan McCauley's popular Ghost Hunters novels are getting a TV series adaptation. The books are a series of paranormal mysteries following teen psychic Alex and his investigator friends. There are four books in the series: Ghost Hunters: Bones in the Wall, Ghost Hunters: Pirates' Curse, Ghost Hunters: Spirit Fire, and Ghost Hunters: Swamp Witch.

In the first book, Ghost Hunters: Bones in the Wall, Twelve-year-old Alex may have lost his ability to play sports, but he gained the ability to see ghosts. Now he must figure out how to put a malevolent spirit to rest — or die trying. Once an athlete and popular kid, Alex is in a terrible car accident that severely injures his hip and leaves him with a rare power: he can hear and see ghosts. All Alex wants is to be normal. But when a vicious spirit begins haunting him, Alex must accept his unwanted psychic powers and work with his best friend and his paranormal investigator cousin to solve the mystery of bones in the wall and put the ghosts in the house to rest. If he fails, he'll lose his family and friends to a gruesome fate.

Magenta Light Studios, the company founded by Yellowstone and Landman executive producer Bob Yari, signed a first-look deal with producer Yasmine Golchan to adapt the Ghost Hunters books to series as her first project in the deal. Golchan previously worked with Yari, who has produced movies including Crash and The Illusionist, on The Painted Veil, the 2006 feature starring Edward Norton and Naomi Watts. She also is the author of the recent children's book The Adventures of Yasmine in Hollywood.

"We're happy to be reteaming with Yasmine on such an exciting series and at the opportunity to bring Ghost Hunters to life," said Yari. "Yasmine is a skilled and creative producer and we look forward to partnering on many projects to come." "Bob and I have enjoyed a wonderful artistic collaboration for many years," added Golchan. "I'm delighted to continue working with him and the entire Magenta Light Studios team in bringing this series to screen."

