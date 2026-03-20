Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, the boys

The Boys Season 5 World Premiere in The Daily LITG, 20th March 2026

The Boys Season 5 World Premiere was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary The Boys Season 5 world premiere is dominating pop culture headlines and fan discussions this week

Top trending stories cover The Boys, Marvel, DC, Buffy, Spawn, and more industry shakeups

Catch up on years of LITG highlights, from Fantastic Four relaunches to Mister Terrific's origins

Comic book birthdays, exclusive previews, and major upcoming releases all in one daily roundup

The Boys Season 5 World Premiere was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The Boys Season 5 World Premiere and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Marvel Comics relaunching Fantastic Four

LITG two years ago… Mister Terrific's Origin

LITG three years ago, William Shatner Doesn't Know George Takei

LITG four years ago, Secret Invasion

LITG five years ago, Supergirl, Falcon & Walking Dead

LITG six years ago – Giant-Size X-Men was Woke

And we all read Twilight again.

LITG seven years ago – Hickman was coming to X-Men

And Rick & Morty felt great

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Charlotte Fullerton , TV writer, story editor.

, TV writer, story editor. David Hine , co-creator of Spider-Man Noir

, co-creator of Spider-Man Noir Diana Albers, comics letterer

comics letterer Steven Philip Jones , writer for Caliber Comics

, writer for Caliber Comics Vince Argondezzi , artist on Infinity Inc

, artist on Infinity Inc David Gross of Punmaster Comics

of Punmaster Comics Comics journalist Kevin M. Brettauer

Lee Kohse , writer/artist on Kindergoth

, writer/artist on Kindergoth Co-founder/publisher of Comico, Vince Argon

Matthew Petz, creator of War Of The Woods.

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