Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts, season 4

Ghosts Gang Reveals CBS's LONG History of Comedy; S04E01 Preview

Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts reveals CBS's LONG history of comedy in a new promo.

With October 17th here before you know it (though hopefully not too fast since we love the Halloween season), fans of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Ghosts were treated to an early look at the gang in action via CBS's "You're Laughing at CBS." The new campaign is meant to not only promote the four comedies but also to remind viewers that CBS has been the home for quality laughs for decades – and possibly centuries?!? You'll see what we mean when you check out the clip above, as Sam (Rose McIver), Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), and the ghosts take a trip down television memory lane… and radio memory lane… and… well, you'll see…

Here's a look back at the network's previously released "You're Laughing at CBS" promo (which also includes The Neighborhood and series newcomers Poppa's House and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage) – followed by a preview of what's ahead with Season 4 opener "Patience":

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 1 "Patience" Preview

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 1 "Patience": While Sam (Rose McIver) and the ghosts race to find him, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) comes face to face with Puritan ghost Patience (Mary Holland) for the first time since she was lost in the dirt. Written by Trey Kollmer and directed by Richie Keen, here's a look at

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn).

Mary Holland's Patience is the ghost of a Puritan woman who died in the late 1600s. While alive, she was exceedingly severe and judgmental – even by Puritan standards. As such, she was expelled from her village for "being a bit too much." After being dead for a couple of hundred years, Patience was inadvertently abandoned (by Brandon Scott Jones' Revolutionary War ghost Isaac) underground near the mansion and has become a feral creature "roaming the dirt" since 1895. In the season three finale, Patience reemerged from the dirt to kidnap Isaac and drag him back to her lair

In addition to Holland, Dean Norris (Breaking Bad, The Parenting) will guest star as Frank, Samantha's (McIver) father. Kind and well-meaning, Sam's dad, Frank, arrives at Woodstone for his first visit in years, along with his new girlfriend. Frank and Sam have struggled to stay close since Frank divorced Sam's mom when Sam was 10. On the surface, Frank and Sam are cordial, but deep down, Sam resents her father for being largely absent from her life. After decades of insisting "everything was fine," Sam is finally compelled to confront these feelings when a new ghost at Woodstone forces her into an awkward conversation with her dad.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!