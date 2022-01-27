Ghosts: Mark Hamill Finds Comedic Force Strong with CBS & BBC Series

Earlier this week, fans of CBS' Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts found themselves haunted by some pretty good news. After a first season that saw the supernatural comedy gain both viewers and positive critical attention, the network announced that the series would be returning for the 2022-2023 season. In addition, the creative team & producers released a video of the cast being surprised by the news while on set. But there was another honor they received this week that seems like it might be coming in as a close second in the "good news" department. That's because they have a friend in pop culture icon Mark Hamill (if we have to list his credentials then we're not sure why you're reading this), who took to Twitter to celebrate the "wonderful surprise." But before anyone asks or starts wagging a finger at him, Hamill also made sure to check out and offer an appreciation for the original UK version of the series, too.

Here's a look at Hamill's tweets giving a thumbs-up to Ghosts on both sides of the pond, and offering it high praise indeed by putting them into the conversation with FX's What We Do in the Shadows:

This IS a surprise to me (seems as though everything I like gets cancelled), but a WONDERFUL surprise indeed. @GhostsCBS is a delight: smart, witty, whimsical, very funny with a BRILLIANT cast that is beyond perfection! 👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻🤣#CongratulationsOnAWellDeservedRenewal👍 https://t.co/LCTqjQ7k5m — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Hamill's seal of approval caught the attention of much of the CBS cast, including McIver:

Thank you Mark! What an incredible endorsement! ❤️ — Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) January 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"You're welcome, Rose. My endorsement is quite selfish because I want the show to be around a L-O- N-G time. Samantha is so clever & adorable. No wonder Jay loves her & why the audience wants them both to succeed. Your portrayal is a big part of the appeal of the series," Hamill wrote in response. But Hamill also had some love to share with the original UK version:

Binge-watched the original UK version of @GhostsCBS. Same premise, but different spirits, different vibe & uniquely British. It is also EXCELLENT on every level & deserves your attention. Now my 3 favorite comedies feature either dead people or vampires.

(@theshadowsfx)👻🧛😂 https://t.co/zznFw08pOk — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 26, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Since CBS' Ghosts premiered on Thursday, October 7, it's the fastest-growing new show, averaging 8.06 million viewers, more viewers than any comedy on competitive networks, and improving the Thursday 9 pm time period +15% versus Mom during the same weeks. Based on the most current data available, the January 13 episode of Ghosts posted its series' best 7-day audience, adding +2.75 million viewers (9.23m from 6.48m). It's also the #2 comedy overall behind Young Sheldon (9.14 million), and season to date, Ghosts is the #1 comedy series on Paramount+. But enough with all of the numbers and data- here's a look at how the producers were able to surprise the cast with the news of the show's renewal:

This may be no surprise to anyone who watches and loves #GhostsCBS, but we still found a way to surprise the cast with this good news— Ghosts is officially renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/8enZVIcp8I — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) January 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look back at the show's first season trailer, with the second season of CBS' Ghosts expected some time later this year:

GHOSTS is a single-camera comedy about Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast–only to find it's inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home.

The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer (Danielle Pinnock); a pompous 1700's Militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones); a '60s hippie fond of hallucinogens (Sheila Carrasco); an overly upbeat '80s scout troop leader (Richie Moriarty); a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009 (Devon Chandler Long); a slick '90s finance bro (Asher Grodman); a sarcastic and witty Native from the 1500s (Roman Zaragoza); and a society woman and wife of an 1800's robber baron who is Samantha's ancestor (Rebecca Wisocky), to name a few. If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it's nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.

Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, and Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty. Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) are the executive producers for CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Trent O'Donnell is an executive producer (pilot only) and directed the pilot from a script by Port & Wiseman. Based on the BBC Studios distributed format.