Ghosts Season 2 E21 Whodunnit Preview: Alberta's Muder Solved? (VIDEO) We have three sneak preview clips to pass along for CBS' Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S02E21 "Whodunnit."

With only two episodes remaining on the second season of CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts, we have some big looks at what's still to come. Previously, we had overviews and images to share for S02E21 "Whodunnit" & the season finale, S02E22 "The Heir." But now, we have three preview clips from the season's penultimate episode. And while Trevor's (Asher Grodman), Flower's (Sheila Carrasco) & Pete's (Richie Moriarty) Nigerian Prince/email issue sounds like it could be fun, it's the possibility of wrapping up Alberta's (Danielle Pinnock) murder that has our attention. Here's a look at our updated rundown of CBS' Ghosts Season 2:

Ghosts Season 2: Episodes 21 & 22 Previews

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 21 "Whodunit": Sam (Rose McIver), Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), and the ghosts go into detective mode when Sam's podcast editor gives her one last episode to wrap up Alberta's (Danielle Pinnock) murder. Also, Trevor (Asher Grodman), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), and Pete (Richie Moriarty) discover an email from a Nigerian prince asking for help. The episode was written by Joe Port & Joe Wiseman and directed by Christine Gernoan. Now, here's a look at the three scenes that were released for the season's penultimate episode:

And here's a look back at the previously-released set of preview images:

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 22 "The Heir": When a woman shows up claiming to be the rightful heir to Woodstone Mansion, Sam (Rose McGiver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) enlist the help of a lawyer. Meanwhile, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) tries to decide how to spend half of Sam's advance on his autobiography. Also, a surprise event takes place that could dramatically change life at the manor.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).