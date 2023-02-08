Ghosts Season 2 Ep. 14 Sneak Previews: Disturbing News For Trevor? With a new episode hitting this week, here's a look at three sneak preview clips for CBS' Ghosts Season 2 Episode 14 "Trevor's Body."

With this Thursday bringing a new episode of CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts, now seems as good of a time as any to pass along a sneak preview or two (or, in this case, three) for S02E14 "Trevor's Body." And as you can tell from the title, this week's main focus will be on Trevor (Asher Grodman) as his parents (Laraine Newman & Chip Zein) visit the B&B to gather his remains… and leave Trevor dumbstruck by some disturbing news. Meanwhile, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel (John Hartman) hit some speedbumps in their growing relationship.

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 14 & Episode 15 Overviews & Preview Images

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 14 "Trevor's Body": Trevor (Asher Grodman) receives disturbing news about his parents when they come to Woodstone B&B to collect his newly discovered remains. Also, Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel's (John Hartman) relationship hits a roadblock. Written by Ian Murphy and directed by Alex Hardcastle, the episode sees Laraine Newman guest starring as Esther, Trevor's mom, while Chip Zein guest stars as Lenny, Trevor's dad. Tara Reid guest stars as herself, Trevor's celebrity crush when he was alive.

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 15 "A Date to Remember": Sam and Jay help Thorfinn (Devan Chandler) create a perfect first date with Flower (Sheila Carrasco). Also, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) feels slighted by the ghosts' new housemate, Nigel (John Hartman). Written by John Blickstead & Trey Kollmer and directed by Richie Keen, here's a look at the preview images that were released:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).