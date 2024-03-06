Posted in: CBS, Preview, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cbs, ghosts, preview, season 3

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 4 "Halloween 3" Video Previews Released

We've got preview clips for CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts Season 3 Ep. 4: "Halloween 3: The Guest Who Wouldn't Leave."

Article Summary Preview clips for Ghosts Season 3 Episode 4 "Halloween 3" are now live.

Pete's ex-wife crashes Sam and Jay's party in a new Halloween event.

The episode features a seance aiming to reconnect with the ghost Flower.

Episode penned by Josh Malmuth and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Despite what your computer, phone, or your old-fashioned wall calendar may be telling you, this week is not Halloween. But why should that matter? It doesn't for CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts, with "Halloween 3: The Guest Who Wouldn't Leave" set to hit our screens this week. This week, Pete's (Richie Moriarty) ex-wife, Carol (Caroline Aaron), crashes Sam (McIver) and Jay's (Ambudkar) Halloween party just as the couple was looking to make a good impression on some new friends. Meanwhile, the ghosts hope that a seance is the answer to bringing back Flower (Sheila Carrasco). Previously, we had an image gallery to pass along – but now, we have three preview clips that should help get you in the Halloween spirit…

Ghosts Season 3 Ep. 4 "Halloween 3: The Guest Who Wouldn't Leave"

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 4 "Halloween 3: The Guest Who Wouldn't Leave": Pete's (Richie Moriarty) ex-wife, Carol (Caroline Aaron), shows up at Woodstone Mansion during Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) Halloween party, where they're trying to impress some cool friends (John Reynolds and Christine Ko). Also, the ghosts hope to bring Flower (Sheila Carrasco) back with a seance. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!