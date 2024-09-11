Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cbs, ghosts

Ghosts Season 4 E01 Overview, Image Gallery: Isaac's Patience Problem

Isaac might have a serious "Patience" problem in CBS's overview and image gallery for Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Ghosts Season 4.

Heading into the October 17th return of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Ghosts for a fourth season, fans were treated to some very interesting intel on what they can expect coming out of the CBS series' panel during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024). From the storyline side, Utkarsh Ambudkar learned during the panel that Jay will be able to see the ghosts in the fourth season. On the casting side, we learned that Mary Holland (Nightbitch, Big Door Prize) and Dean Norris (Breaking Bad, The Parenting) would be guest starring – with Holland set for the recurring role of Patience and Norris set as Frank, Samantha's (McIver) father. But it's Holland's Patience who factors into the fourth-season opener – an episode that bears her name as its title.

Over the summer, we learned that Patience is the ghost of a Puritan woman who died in the late 1600s. While alive, she was exceedingly severe and judgmental – even by Puritan standards. As such, she was expelled from her village for "being a bit too much." After being dead for a couple of hundred years, Patience was inadvertently abandoned (by Brandon Scott Jones' Revolutionary War ghost Isaac) underground near the mansion and has become a feral creature "roaming the dirt" since 1895. In the season three finale, Patience reemerged from the dirt to kidnap Isaac and drag him back to her lair… and that leads us to the following overview and image gallery for S04E01: "Patience"…

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 1 "Patience": While Sam (Rose McIver) and the ghosts race to find him, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) comes face to face with Puritan ghost Patience (Mary Holland) for the first time since she was lost in the dirt. Written by Trey Kollmer and directed by Richie Keen, here's a look at

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn).

In addition to Holland, Dean Norris (Breaking Bad, The Parenting) will guest star as Frank, Samantha's (McIver) father. Kind and well-meaning, Sam's dad, Frank, arrives at Woodstone for his first visit in years, along with his new girlfriend. Frank and Sam have struggled to stay close since Frank divorced Sam's mom when Sam was 10. On the surface, Frank and Sam are cordial, but deep down, Sam resents her father for being largely absent from her life. After decades of insisting "everything was fine," Sam is finally compelled to confront these feelings when a new ghost at Woodstone forces her into an awkward conversation with her dad.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

