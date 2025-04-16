Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: Outlander, Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Outlander: STARZ Prequel Series "Blood of My Blood" Debuts August 8th

With the prequel series set to hit STARZ on August 8th, here are new key art posters (and more) for Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Shortly after the new year got underway, STARZ dropped a teaser and preview images for the highly anticipated prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Focusing on two new couples who fight against all odds to be together as their love stories unfold across time, the series runs from the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th-century Scotland – with two fated love stories looking to defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, while intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways. Now, we have new key art posters representing our lead couples – Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine); and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) – to pass along that also announce that the series will premiere on Friday, August 8th (only on the STARZ app, and on all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms), with new episodes dropping on Fridays.

In the teaser above and updated image gallery below, viewers have a chance to preview the romance between Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). In addition, the cast of characters for the spinoff prequel include Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (Rory Alexander) and Mrs. Fitz (Sally Messham), Ellen's siblings, Colum MacKenzie (Séamus McLean Ross), Dougal MacKenzie (Sam Retford), and Jocasta Cameron (Sadhbh Malin), as well as legal advisor, Ned Gowan (Conor MacNeill) and Brian's father, Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat (Tony Curran).

Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner and executive producer on both Outlander and the "Blood of My Blood" series, with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, and Jim Kohlberg serving as executive producers on both as well. Outlander: Blood of My Blood is produced by Tall Ship Productions, No Fooling Productions Inc., Story Mining & Supply Company, and Sony Pictures Television and will be available across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada. The "Outlander" television universe is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list.

