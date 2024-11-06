Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts, paramount

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 4 Sneak Peeks: Trevor's "Work Retreat" Crisis

CBS released sneak peeks of Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts Season 4 Episode 4: "The Work Retreat." Here's a look...

If there was ever a day when it would be nice to have something to distract you from the cold, harsh realities of what a shitty day this is, that would be today. Thankfully, we have six sneak peeks (yes, that's right – six sneak peeks) at Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts Season 4 Episode 4: "The Work Retreat." The good news for Trevor (Asher Grodman)? He got himself hooked up with a pretty sweet remote financial analyst job. The bad news for Trevor? He has to find a way to attend a mandatory in-person work retreat. You see the problem, right? Meanwhile, Pete (Richie Moriarty) finds himself in the spotlight of Hetty's (Rebecca Wisocky) and Sass' (Román Zaragoza) rumor.

Ghosts Season 4 Episodes 4, 5 & 8/9 Previews

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 4 "The Work Retreat": Trevor (Asher Grodman), who has catfished his way into a remote financial analyst job, is in hot water when he's summoned to a mandatory in-person work retreat. Also, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) and Sass (Román Zaragoza) start a rumor about Pete (Richie Moriarty). Written by Sophia Lear and directed by Katie Locke O'Brien.

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 5 "A Star Is Dead": Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) offers to help Sam (Rose McIver) prepare for an audition for a community theater production. Also, Sass (Román Zaragoza) finds a new reason to interfere in Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) dreams. Written by Liz Alexander and directed by Kabir Akhtar.

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 8 "A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1/Part 2": A leaky water heater mishap threatens to ruin holiday plans as Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) prepare to host Jay's hard-to-please dad (Bernard White), difficult-to-impress mom (Sakina Jaffrey) and sister Bela (Punam Patel).

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank) and Mary Holland (Patience) joined the cast for the fourth season.

In December, viewers will get a chance to meet Jay's (Ambudkar) parents, played by Sakina Jaffrey (Billions, American Gods) and Bernard White (The Matrix, Silicon Valley), during the show's Christmas special. Jaffrey's Champa is Jay's doting mother, who has much less patience for her daughter-in-law Sam (McIver) – whom she blames for Jay moving far away from them. Champa runs the family's text chain, known as the "Core Four," which Sam is desperate to be allowed onto. Mahesh (White) – Jay's father – secretly respects his son's culinary talents, but he is still hopeful his son will become an engineer instead of relying on the high risk of the B&B and the restaurant.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

