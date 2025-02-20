Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts, paramount plus

Ghosts Season 4 Sneak Peeks Preview Tonight's Ep. 13 "Ghostfellas"

Along with sneak peeks at tonight's episode, we look at the Feb 27th episode of Ghosts S04E14: "Alexander Hamilton and the Ruffle Kerfuffle."

Article Summary Get a sneak peek of tonight's Ghosts S04E13, "Ghostfellas."

Discover Jay's culinary mishap involving a local restaurateur.

Preview for for Season 4 Ep.14: Isaac's rivalry with Alexander Hamilton.

Elias returns from Hell with a limited-time offer for the ghosts.

When a new episode of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts hits tonight, Jay (Ambudkar) finds himself not in the good graces of a local restaurateur. But before you check out the new sneak peeks for "Ghostsfellas" that we added to the image gallery and overview waiting for you below (and the episode trailer above), we have an image and official overview for Feb. 27th's S04E14: "Alexander Hamilton and the Ruffle Kerfuffle" – with Nat Faxon's Alexander Hamilton and Matt Walsh's Elias Woodstone.

Ghosts Season 4 Ep. 13: "Ghostfellas" & Ep. 14 "Alexander Hamilton and the Ruffle Kerfuffle" Previews

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 13: "Ghostsfellas": Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) angers a local restaurateur when he uses a recipe at his restaurant that was given to him by Pete (Richie Moriarty). Written by Brian Bahe and directed by Rose McIver:

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 14: "Alexander Hamilton and the Ruffle Kerfuffle": When Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) becomes obsessed with the success of a fellow chef, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) serves up a cautionary tale about his own rivalry with Alexander Hamilton (Nat Faxon). Also, Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh) returns from hell with a limited-time offer for the ghosts. Written by John Blickstead and Trey Kolmer and directed by Richie Keen:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

