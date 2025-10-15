Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 5 Trailer: The Devil Comes A-Calling on Jay

Returning this Thursday night for CBS Premiere Week, here's an official trailer for Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts Season 5.

With CBS Premiere Week rolling on, we've got a big Thursday coming up – one that includes the return of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts for its fifth season. We're going to have our updated preview for S05E01: "Soul Custody" to share with you tomorrow, but we didn't want to wait to pass along the official trailer (which you can check out above). After that, check out what we know so far about this Thursday's season opener, as well as early looks at S05E02: "Viking Wedding" and the big Halloween episode, S05E03: "Halloween 5: The Mummy."

Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 1-3 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 1: "Soul Custody" – Sam, Jay, and the ghosts attempt to extricate Jay from his deal with Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh), the devil. Also, Isaac helps Patience (Mary Holland) through a crisis of confidence, and Pete and Alberta navigate the fallout from their kiss. Written by John Blickstead and Trey Kolmer, and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 2: "Viking Wedding" – Sam and Jay try to impress their trendy city friends while a misplaced bookcase threatens Thor's ability to deliver an important speech. Also, Isaac rallies the ghosts to help the couple navigate a tough customer service ordeal. Written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 3: "Halloween 5: The Mummy" – Sam and Jay's Halloween takes a spooky turn when they accidentally unleash a mummy ghost. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

