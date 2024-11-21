Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, TV | Tagged: MST3K, Mystery Science Theater 3000

Giveaway: Win a Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Mystery Box

How would you like to win a Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Mystery Box? Read the rules to find out how to take part in this giveaway

Article Summary Enter the MST3K Turkey Day Mystery Box giveaway with a BlueSky account.

Follow our BlueSky account and repost with #BCMST3KPotluck to qualify.

Winners selected randomly; act by November 24 at 11am PT to enter.

Contest is U.S. only; create a BlueSky account to participate.

Would you like to win a Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Mystery Box? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Shout! TV will be streaming the Potluck of the Stars Marathon for this year's annual tradition on November 28, and as part of the festivities, they are giving away a few mystery boxes filled with random MST3K goodies! What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCMST3KPotluck. You have until Sunday, November 24, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Mystery Box. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… it's 2024; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!