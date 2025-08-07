Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, TV | Tagged: Shout TV

Giveaway: Win Multiple Films From Shout! TV's Double Take Giveaway

Would you like to win several films as part of a new giveaway from Shout! TV? We have more details here as to how you can win

Article Summary Enter Shout! TV’s Double Take Giveaway for a chance to win multiple Blu-ray and 4K films plus a book.

To qualify, simply follow Bleeding Cool on BlueSky and repost the contest social media post.

Featured prizes include The Decline of Western Civilization II, Ginger Snaps, and Girls Make Movies.

Contest is open to US residents and entries must be submitted by August 11 at 11am PT.

Would you like to win a collection of films from Shout! TV? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this new Double Take Giveaway. The company is holding another episode of Double Take, featuring author Mallory O'Meara hosting a double feature of The Loveless and The Decline of Western Civilization Pt. 2 in celebration of Book Lovers Day on August 9. As part of the promotion for that, they would like to give away several films, including The Decline of Western Civilization Part II Blu-ray, The Company Of Wolves 4K, Ginger Snaps on Blu-ray, Natural Born Killers on 4K, and Mallory's book Girls Make Movies. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCMalloryDoubleTake. You have until Monday, August 11, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win this small collection of films for their Double Take Giveaway. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… It's 2025; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!