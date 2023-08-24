Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, recaps, will ospreay, wrestling

Global Coalition Bullies WWE with Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay Bout

Join The Chadster as he breaks down AEW's audacious disrespect for WWE during the Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay contract signing on AEW Dynamite. 😠🌐💢

Hey there loyal fans, it's time for another does of truth from yours truly, The Chadster, bringing the only unbiased analysis of the wrestling scene to your screens! 😏🤼‍♂️ It was another distressing night for the WWE purist as AEW Dynamite decided to hype the upcoming match at All In between Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay with a dubious promo and contract signing segment 🤦‍♂️.

In the lead-up to this eyesore, Renee Paquette had an interview with Sammy Guevara, which was immediately interrupted by the likes of Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia. They began casting doubt on their friend's loyalty to his wrestling mentor, Chris Jericho 🙄. Like anyone in AEW should be talking about loyalty. The chat ultimately ended with the members of the Inner Circle casting suspicious glances at their younger teammate, very dramatic, huh?

The event then proceeded to Tony Schiavone playing ring announcer for the contract signing between Jericho and Ospreay in the presence of their respective cronies, Don Callis and Sammy Guevara. There, the downright disrespectful conversation saw Callis feeding Jericho with false praise before making a promise to end his wrestling career. Ospreay, not to be outdone, heaped a serving of disrespect onto Jericho, berating his wrestling career and achievements 🤬🤬.

The Chadster thinks that this international spectacle with Ospreay, a British wrestler working for a Japanese company, squaring off against Jericho, a Canadian gracing an American company, represents a world-wide collusion of sorts against WWE 🌐😠. Auughh man! So unfair! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it 🚫💔.

Back at The Chadster's living room, yours truly was sipping on his favorite White Claw seltzer, gulping down his rage with each smug smirk flashed by Khan's cronies. Suddenly, something snapped inside The Chadster and he found himself hurling his open can of seltzer at the screen during that atrocious promo 📺💥. Missed the mark though and the can flew out the window, inadvertently hitting some local gym-freak walking his dog 🐕💢. Now, thanks to Tony Khan, The Chadster has a bloody nose, a dog bite on his ankle, and a very unsympathetic wife! 😡😡

AEW Dynamite keeps pushing the envelope with its audacious claims and reckless utterances by wrestlers in the guise of promos, driving The Chadster up the wall. Their blatantly disrespectful behavior towards the seasoned WWE veterans, the repeated disregarding of tradition and lineage…it's an endless nightmare! The only redemption to these atrocities? It will be the inevitable curtailing of their overstepping, and The Chadster can't wait for that day 💪.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!