Go Behind the Scenes of Nickelodeon's Rugrats With This Auction

Heritage Auctions offers what seems like an endless well of terrific and often one-of-a-kind items, but for me, I have the most fun going through their nostalgic animation auctions. I've covered titles that range from Dragon Ball Z's epic anime to the slacker comedy Beavis and Butt-Head, from the warm-hearted Peanuts that brought Charles M. Schulz's to animated life to the hilarious Garfield. Today, we take a step into nostalgic 1990s Nickelodeon history with Rugrats. This series was formative for me along with Doug and, a little bit later, Hey Arnold. Rugrats had a stellar supporting cast, and the production cel below shows not the lead character Tommy Pickles but his vibrantly characterized and memorably designed family. Read on to check out the full auction, which is the very first and hopefully not last Rugrats behind-the-scenes listing that I'm honored to spotlight.

From the hit animated series Rugrats, presented is an elaborate 4-cel production setup featuring Didi, Stu, Dil, Boris, and Minka. This fantastic group shot has a hand-painted image area of 9.75" x 8.5" on the 12 field cels. Displayed on a printed background for presentation purposes, the cels show minor handling and edge wear with light paint debris. Some cel adhesion, and the condition is Good.

Man, what a classic. The animation style visible in the above production cel brings many memories flooding back in, from a watermelon seed leading to a journey through the digestive system to the hilarious Dr. Lipschitz to the Reptar bars (which you can now purchase at FYE… don't), it's all just so great. Rugrats fans can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid for this original production cel.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.