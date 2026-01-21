Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: God of War

God of War Live-Action Series Casts Max Parker as Heimdall

Sony Pictures TV, Amazon MGM Studios, and Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's God of War have tapped Max Parker (Boots) for the role of Heimdall.

We're starting to learn a whole lot more when it comes to the cast of Sony Pictures TV, Amazon MGM Studios, and Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, For All Mankind) live-action God of War series. After learning that Ryan Hurst (FX's Sons of Anarchy, AMC's The Walking Dead) had been tapped to play Kratos, reports surfaced that Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches, Warm Bodies) had joined the cast in the role of Phoebe/Sif, Thor's wife and the goddess of family. Now, the studio has confirmed that Max Parker (Doctor Who, Boots) has been tapped for the role of Heimdall.

The Watchman of Asgard, and one of the sons of Odin, Heimdall is a god in his own right with the special ability to anticipate what's about to happen at any moment. Handsome and dynamic, he feels unappreciated by his father and underestimated by the rest of the family, and, as a result, Heimdall is constantly looking for ways to improve his position in the hierarchy and increase his stature and power.

During a March 2025 episode of Katee Sackhoff's The Sackhoff Show podcast, Sackhoff and Moore discussed a wide range of personal and professional topics. At the end of their conversation, as Sackhoff was getting ready to sign off, she asked Moore for an update on what he's working on – and that's where we got some interesting intel on the God of War series. "I'm working on an adaptation of… there's a video game called 'God of War'… that Amazon has ordered, you know, two seasons of and they have asked me to come in. So I'm literally in the writers' room and working on that. That's my new thing; that's such a daunting property." From there, Moore and Sackhoff discuss Moore not being a gamer and their respective past experiences with video games.

In the series, Hurst's Kratos is Spartan by birth and a god by nature. Raised in a martial culture, he rose to command armies in the service of his homeland until one day he made a fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War, and lost his soul in exchange for being victorious in battle. Santa Monica Studio's studio creative director Cory Barlog is expected to remain as an executive producer, as will PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Santa Monica Studio's Yumi Yang, and Vertigo's Roy Lee. The news originally came after Moore and Sony Pictures Television inked a new overall deal after Moore's previous deal with Disney and 20th Television wrapped. Emmy-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) is set to direct the first two episodes.

