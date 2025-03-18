Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: God of War

God of War: Ronald D. Moore Talks Series, Confirms 2-Season Order

Ronald D. Moore (For All Mankind) spoke briefly about the upcoming God of War series on Katee Sackhoff's The Sackhoff Show podcast.

The last few months of 2024 were rollercoaster ones for Sony Pictures TV and Amazon MGM Studios' live-action "God of War" series. First came word that writers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Iron Man, Children of Men) and Showrunner Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) had departed the project. Reportedly, the studios were looking for a fresh start with a new team of writers and a new creative direction. Shortly after, the news hit that Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, For All Mankind) was joining the project as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. That brings us to March 2025 and a recent edition of Katee Sackhoff's The Sackhoff Show podcast, with Sackhoff and Moore touching base on a wide range of personal and professional topics (yes, that includes Battlestar Galactica).

At the of their conversation, as Sackhoff was getting ready to sign off, she asked Moore for an update on what he's working on – and that's where we got some interesting intel on the God of War series. "I'm working on an adaptation of… there's a video game called 'God of War'… that Amazon has ordered, you know, two seasons of and they have asked me to come in. So I'm literally in the writers' room and working on that. That's my new thing; that's such a daunting property." From there, Moore and Sackhoff discuss Moore not being a gamer and their respective past experiences with video games. What's interesting is the part about Amazon going with two seasons up front – which can be viewed from two perspectives. First, it shows that there is faith in what the "God of War" IP can bring from a live-action standpoint. Second, ordering two season from the jump will help shorten the time between seasons – a move we're seeing more and more from streamers and studios.

Santa Monica Studio's studio creative director Cory Barlog is expected to remain as an executive producer, as will PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Santa Monica Studio's Yumi Yang, and Vertigo's Roy Lee. The news originally came after Moore and Sony Pictures Television inked a new overall deal after Moore's previous deal with Disney and 20th Television – making a return for Moore.

