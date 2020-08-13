Goldberg Thinks Wrestling Over 50 is Okay Now That He's Doing It

WWE star Bill Goldberg has made the mature and reasonable decision to walk back comments he's made in the past about how people shouldn't wrestle over the age of 40. What made Goldberg change his mind? He wrestles, and he's over 40. The 53-year-old former WCW star who claims to poop twenty times per day while training revealed his change-of-heart on a podcast transcribed by 411 Wrestling.

"You want to leave at the top, right? You want to leave the biggest, baddest son of a bitch, period. But guess what?" Goldberg said. "My thought process changed when I became a guy that's 50 years old that can still do this shit. I used to talk about Ric Flair being over 40 and how goofy he was wrestling. Now I'm 53 right now, and I just got done, that's ridiculous. The fact is, the way I look at it now, there is me then, and there is me now, and show me another 53-year-old dude who can do it. Give me a month, the guys only give me three weeks every time anyway, give me an extra week, give me a month. I'll show you what I can look like. Not many people can do that at 53 years old with a lot of things contributing to it, mainly injuries, especially what I've been through."

Of course, Ric Flair ended up wrestling into his 60s and having better matches than Goldberg ever had in his prime. The 71-year-old Flair may not wrestle anymore, but he just cut a promo with Randy Orton on Raw this week that was also better than any promo Goldberg has ever cut—objectively speaking, of course. Goldberg, on the other hand, can barely even perform his finisher, the Jackhammer, correctly.

Perhaps these rude comments we're making about Goldberg are the sort of things he means when he talks about fans these days being "assholes." Speaking on the subject, Goldberg said, "If I go out and a crowd boos me, I don't take it personally and feel as if I'm not worthy of doing anything. No offense, guys, there's a lot of asshole fans out there. There's a different generation of fans now, they want to be that guy who started that chant and that guy who made Goldberg spit at him or do whatever, and I'm not here to give them the time to do that. The reality is they are paying me to put on a show for them; they're not paying for them to be part of the show, although people may refute that. Yeah, they're part of the show because they interact, but interacting in a negative, malicious way is very disrespectful."