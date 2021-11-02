Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Shares Looks at David Tennant, Michael Sheen

Fans of Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch will have a "second sermon" of Amazon Prime & BBC Studios' live-action adaptation to enjoy win Good Omens 2 (currently in production). When the story continues, Michael Sheen's Aziraphale and David Tennant's Crowley are getting back into their easy-living lives among the mortals populating London's Soho. But when an unexpected messenger presents them with a surprising mystery, the game's afoot once more for our duo. Now, Gaiman is sharing a pair of looks at the duo- one from the upcoming series return and the other finds Sheen and Tennant on the set and between scenes.

In the following two Instagram posts, Gaiman treats fans to a look at Crowley & Aziraphale inside the bookshop talking to… and that's all we're getting (though he does make sure Crowley's glasses aren't reflecting a bit more than they should. Following that, a look at Sheen and Tennant on the Soho set- both of which you can check out below:

Returning cast (some who are featured in new roles for Season Two) include Paul Adeyefa (Bancroft, Ransom), Michael McKean (This Is Spinal Tap, Better Call Saul), Gloria Obianyo (Dune, High Life), Miranda Richardson (Stronger, Rams), Maggie Service (Quiz, Red Dwarf XI), Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9, The League of Gentlemen), and Nina Sosanya (Red Joan, Killing Eve, Last Tango in Halifax, Screw). "I am so happy to be back here on the streets of Soho, watching, every day, the glorious performances of Michael Sheen and David Tennant. I miss having Terry Pratchett's genius, but it does feel like we are still all walking around inside his head," Gaiman said in a statement. "It's been an absolute pleasure to have the brilliant John Finnemore co-write this season's story shenanigans with me, and to work with director and my co-showrunner Douglas Mackinnon as he steers the ship, along with our astonishing crew, who have returned to do it again. In this season we get to have new adventures with old friends, to solve some extremely mysterious mysteries, and we encounter some entirely new humans (living, dead, and otherwise), angels, and demons. We were lucky in the first season to have so many outstanding actors taking part, so I took pleasure in inviting people back, wherever we could, some in the roles they played originally, some in new parts written just for them."

Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce. "Personally I'm against it, but the world isn't going to just save itself, is it? If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished," Sheen joked in a statement. "The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally. As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil's wonderful words once more. It's probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts," followed Tennant.