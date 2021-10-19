Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Shares On-Set Sir Terry Pratchett Honor

In Good Omens 2 (the second season "sermon" in Amazon Prime & BBC Studios' live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch), Michael Sheen's Aziraphale and David Tennant's Crowley get back into their easy-living lives among the mortals populating London's Soho, But when an unexpected messenger presents them with a surprising mystery, the game's afoot once more for our duo. Over the past week or so, Sheen has been posting some fun looks at his return to angelic form. Now, we're getting a heart-warming reminder from Gaiman that Pratchett's spirit will always b a part of the adaptation, with his hat and scarf currently resting on his set chair but soon to have another home on-camera.

"Terry is here in spirit and hat and scarf. When we shoot in the bookshop we will hang them in there but for now they are here on his chair," Gaiman wrote as the caption to his Instagram post (which you can check out below):

"It's thirty-one years since Good Omens was published, which means it's thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel. I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that's where our angels came from. Terry's not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there," wrote Gaiman in a blog post (which you can read in full here). "I have enlisted some wonderful collaborators, and John Finnemore has come on board to carry the torch with me. There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next, and also, what happened before, to our favourite Angel and Demon. Here are the answers you've been hoping for. We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory."

Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce. "Personally I'm against it, but the world isn't going to just save itself, is it? If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished," Sheen joked in a statement. "The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally. As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil's wonderful words once more. It's probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts," followed Tennant.