Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Thinks Crowley Is Gender-Fluid, Too

Responding to a question from a Good Omens fan on Tumblr, Neil Gaiman shared that he thinks of Crowley as gender-fluid, too.

It's now a little less than two months until David Tennant & Michael Sheen return to our streaming lives for Amazon's second season of its series take on Neil Gaiman & Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch (otherwise known as Good Omens 2). And if you're not aware of it, Gaiman has a Tumblr account where the best-selling author covers a wide variety of topics. And when it comes to covering shows like the ones that Gaiman is involved with, it's always a good thing to have someone of his caliber keeping active on any & all social media because they offer the kind of nuanced perspectives that we might not always get from an interview or a featurette. Also, it's a great way to get out quick & direct answers to questions that need them. For example, over the weekend, a fan asked Gaiman, "Can I think Crowley is gender fluid?" And that's when fans learned that Gaiman thinks of Tennant's Crowley as gender fluid, too: "You might as well. I do."

Of course… what with social media being social media… some fans are trying to either undercut or weaken Gaiman's response by arguing that Gamin's answer doesn't mean it's canon across all "Good Omens" adaptations. For us, it's two things. First, we're always going to give heavy consideration to what the person who created or co-created something has to say a matter pertaining to what they created. Second, Gaiman never tells anyone how to think in his response. He was sharing with a fan that it was okay to think of Crowley as gender fluid because that's the light he views Crowley in, too. Here's a look at Gaiman's response to the question posed over the weekend (followed by a look back at what we know about Amazon's Good Omens 2 – hitting streaming screens on July 28th):

Good Omens 2: Here's a Look at What's Ahead

Set for July 28th, the six-episode second season explores storylines that go beyond the original novel to continue the adventures of our favorite angel & demon. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale (Sheen) and Crowley (Tennant) are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when we rejoin them this season. Until an unexpected messenger presents them with a rather surprising mystery. Here's a look at the opening title sequence for the second season that was released last week:

Returning with Tennant & Sheen for the season is Jon Hamm as the archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as the archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as the archangel Uriel. Returning in new roles are Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina – with new faces Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub helping to round out the cast. Of course, Gaiman & the team weren't going to roll out the big announcement in any kind of ordinary way – not when they can collaborate with superfans Hilly & Hannah Hindi (The Hillywood Show) for a fan-funded parody video that sees Gaiman tapping into his "master thespian" skill and the season premiere date officially revealed:

Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who also returned to direct all six episodes. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Pratchett's estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' head of comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman. Amazon's Prime Video series Good Omens is based on the beloved internationally best-selling novel by Pratchett and Gaiman, with the upcoming season produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

