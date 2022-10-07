Good Omens 2 Summer 2023; New Images Released, Character Revealed

So today's the day that Good Omens fans have been waiting for, and it did not disappoint. On the second day of New York Comic Con (NYCC), Neil Gaiman and a number of other fine folks behind BBC Studios & Amazon Prime's Michael Sheen & David Tennant-starring sequel series/season to Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch took over the Empire Stage. And when the dust settled, what did we learn? First up, Quelin Sepulveda will be playing a new character, an angel named Muriel. From there, we learned that the series return would happen in the Summer of 2023, and were also treated to the release of new character profile preview images (waiting for you below).

When the story continues in Good Omens 2, Aziraphale (Sheen) and Crowley (Tennant) are getting back into their easy-living lives among the mortals populating London's Soho. But when an unexpected messenger presents them with a surprising mystery, the game's afoot once more for our duo. "Oh, it's wonderful. It's so much fun," Gaiman responded when asked how the sequel season was shaping up during an interview with Rolling Stone. "Partly because I learned so much. The first time you do something, you just learn how to do it, and then you can start to play. So when I wrote and made 'Good Omens,' I was learning, how do you do a 'Good Omens'? I think there's this thing in my head, but how does it work? I feel like 'Good Omens' season one was 'Chopsticks.' This is much more me getting to the whole orchestra."

Tennant and Sheen are joined by Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, Shelley Conn, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton. Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand will not be returning as Satan and God, respectively. Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce.