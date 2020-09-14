Good Times: Seth MacFarlane, Steph Curry, Lear Animating 70's Sitcom

Seth MacFarlane (The Orville, Family Guy), Stephen Curry (NBA star, Holey Moley! EP), and original series executive producer Norman Lear are teaming up for an animated version of groundbreaking 70's sitcom Good Times for Netflix. In an updated take on the series, Good Times follows the Evans family as they navigate today's world and contemporary social issues. As the original did years ago, the animated series looks to demonstrate the belief that with the love of family, we can keep our heads above water. Lear's Act III Productions, Curry's Unanimous Media, MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door, and Sony Pictures TV are developing the project, with Carl Jones serving as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Lear and Brent Miller are set to executive produce via Act III Productions, Curry, Erick Peyton, and Jeron Smith via Unanimous, and MacFarlane and Erica Huggins via Fuzzy Door.

"We can't think of anything better, at this time in our culture, than a reimagining of 'Good Times' animated," said Lear and Miller in a statement. "In a year filled with darkness, this is one bright light we won't soon forget. Thank you, Sony. Thank you, Netflix. Bless us all." For Curry, it's about the opportunity to work with creative talent on such an important project. "It's a dream come true to be working with the legendary talents of Norman Lear, Seth MacFarlane, and Stephen Curry. We are excited to carry on the original legacy of 'Good Times' – but now animated and a little edgier. Let's just say the struggle has just gotten 'strugglier.'"

Running for six seasons on CBS, from 1974-1979, the Mike Evans and Eric Monte-created series was developed and executive produced by Lear. Starting as a spinoff of Lear's sitcom Maude (which was a spinoff of All in the Family), the series was television's first African-American two-parent family sitcom. Focusing on the day-to-day lives of Florida and James Evans and their three children in inner-city Chicago, Good Times starred John Amos, Esther Rolle, Ja'net Dubois, Ralph Carter, Jimmie Walker, Janet Jackson, and more.

"It's a thrill to be partnering with Norman Lear and to help bring new life to his groundbreaking show 'Good Times,' through the talent and personal stories of Carl Jones and the team at Unanimous," said MacFarlane and Huggins. "Animation is the ideal medium with which to reimagine the original show, and through the lens of Carl's sharp, biting humor, audiences will grow to love these classic characters all over again." For Curry and Peyton, it's about having the right team on the right project. "We are so excited about this project! Unanimous is all about authentic partnerships and this team felt genuine from the beginning. 'Good Times' strives to remind us that with the love of our family we can overcome any obstacle. We think, now more than ever, the world needs to see a show with hope and positivity."