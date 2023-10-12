Posted in: Disney+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Conor Welch, disney, disney plus, goosebumps, interview, Pavun Shetty, RL Stine

Goosebumps Interview: EPs Discuss Disney+ Series, R.L. Stine Blessing

Goosebumps EPs Conor Welch and Pavun Shetty spoke with us about the Disney+ series' legacy, getting R.L. Stine's blessing, and more.

Readers beware, you're in for a scary good interview with executive producers Conor Welch and Pavun Shetty about the upcoming Goosebumps Disney+ series. Inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling books, the series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past. Ahead of the October 13 premiere on Disney+, I got to ask Welch and Shetty how they've moved forward in a series with such a beloved legacy and what they hope audiences take away from the spooky stories.

What inspiration has "Goosebumps" taken and used from the original television series?

CW & PS: The original television series did a great job of faithfully adapting the books to screen. Because we wanted our show to feel fresh and original, we endeavored to take inspiration from the books and make something wholly our own. We wanted to create a serialized mystery where we could build out exciting and complicated dynamics between our main characters while unraveling a horrifying mystery of what is haunting this town and why. Our first priority was to keep the audience on the edge of their seats, desperate to find out what would happen next.

Which "Goosebumps" story scares or freaks you out the most? Why that story?

CW: "Go Eat Worms!" has really stuck with me since I first read it as a kid. I have not been able to look at a bowl of cereal the same since. There is something so visceral and gross and scary about finding worms in unexpected places (especially if it's your food!), and the idea that these slithery little creatures are watching and following you is endlessly creepy. It was super fun to take inspiration from this book and blow it out into a big monster episode midway through the season.

How involved has R.L. Stine been in development?

CW & PS: We never would have done the series without his blessing and input. He created a property so iconic – we really wanted to make sure we did it justice with our adaptation. Bob is a prolific and wildly busy writer, but he was kind enough to bless our concept for this new series and even look at some scripts and cuts and gave his feedback. One of the most exciting moments of my career was receiving an email from him saying how much he loved the pilot episode after he first watched a rough cut.

In a world filled with advancing technology & modern styles of communication, where has your focus been when it comes to updating these stories for a 2023 audience?

CW & PS: While things like technology and social media and the ability to connect more quickly with a growing world has certainly changed significantly over the last 30 years, the core issues that high schoolers must face on a daily basis have remained very much the same: struggles with identity, unrequited first love, fitting in, finding your place, popularity, etc. New technologies have somewhat changed the shape of how these issues manifest, but the struggles are timeless. And so we focused on those very grounded and relatable complications and then elevated them with genre elements like real trolls and worm monsters and exploding clones. By focusing on these evergreen struggles, we have built something that will be relatable across many generations.

What do you hope audiences take away from watching "Goosebumps"?

CW & PS: First and foremost, we want the audience to be surprised and delighted that we were able to take such a beloved property and make something unexpectedly scary, funny, and emotionally honest. While we explored themes of forging friendships in the most unexpected places, sins of our parents coming home to roost, and generational secrets – most important to us is that this series is a wildly fun and entertaining ride from beginning to end.

What are some of your favorite memories from working on this series?

CW & PS: Watching Justin Long spend hours on set – literally – physically fighting with himself [his character Mr. Bratt is possessed by the ghost of a 16-year-old] was endlessly entertaining. He is a genius physical comedian who gave so much to this role. The stuff that made it into the cut are incredible, but we also left hours of pure gold on the cutting room floor.

The original intro had an iconic theme song (dog bark included), is it back in this series? If not, how has the intro transformed?

CW & PS: We wanted this series to set itself apart from all of the adaptations that came before, so we reimagined a new intro that hopefully will capture the essence of the original while feeling fresh, contemporary, and sophisticated.

