Gotham Knights, Natalie Abrams & the Post-It That Started It All

On Monday, The CW announced that they were ready to return to Batman's stomping grounds- they just don't necessarily need Batman to do it. Batwoman writers Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash's Gotham Knights takes place in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, as his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as… well, we think you can figure out their name by the title of the show. And just to give you a perspective on how long the process can take for a series to move into development, Abrams shared a look at the two-year-old reminder that helped get things rolling.

"It started with a Post-It on my computer that I've looked at pretty much every day for the last two years. And now it's something. And I could not be more excited. THANK YOU to [Chad Fiveash] & [James Stoteraux] for being incredible partners-in-crime. And THANK YOU to [Greg Berlanti], [Sarah Schechter], [Jonathan Gabay] & David Madden, WB and CW for believing in us and in #GothamKnights! Crossing fingers for the future! And another THANK YOU to all my family and friends who have been so patient, loving and supportive throughout this process, particularly my wife [Lesley Goldberg]. I couldn't do any of this without you. xo," Abrams wrote over the course of three tweets to accompany the Post-It note. Here's a look:

Based on characters created for DC Comics by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, the series is executive produced by Stoteraux and Fiveash, as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden for Berlanti Productions (with Warner Bros. Television as the studio). Despite the network and the show's title, Gotham Knights is not a spinoff of the Javicia Leslie-starring Batwoman or the "Gotham Knights" video game franchise. To say that those involved have pretty extensive experience in the Arrowverse would be an understatement. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman, while previous projects include Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. As a writer for television, some of Abrams's writing credits include Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American. And as Arrowverse fans know, Berlanti and Berlanti Productions is no stranger to small screen spandex. In addition to Gotham Knights and Batwoman, the production banner also produces The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, and Superman and Lois for The CW (with Arrow and Supergirl having wrapped their runs).