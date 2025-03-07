Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Government Cheese

Government Cheese: David Oyelowo Comedy Series Hits Apple TV+ in April

Government Cheese, the post-war satire about "The American Dream" starring David Oyelowo, is coming to Apple TV+ beginning April 16th.

Article Summary Catch David Oyelowo's hilarious satire, Government Cheese, on Apple TV+ April 16.

Join the Chambers family in a surreal 1969 comedy about pursuing the American Dream.

Oyelowo's con man returns to his quirky family, causing chaos in San Fernando Valley.

The first four episodes will drop at the premiere, with new episodes every Wednesday until May 28th.

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for Government Cheese, starring multi-award-winner David Oyelowo, who also serves as executive producer. The ten-episode comedy will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 16, with the first four episodes followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 28th, 2025. Simone Missick, Jahi Di'Allo Winston, and Evan Ellison star alongside Oyelowo in the Apple Original series hailing from creators Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr.

Government Cheese is a surrealist family comedy set in 1969 San Fernando Valley that tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world. When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn't go quite as he'd planned. During his absence, Hampton's wife Astoria (Missick) and sons Einstein (Ellison) and Harrison (Winston) have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton's return spins their world into chaos. Hampton is a con man with big dreams, specifically for grabbing his share of the American Dream, and he's going to draw his whole family into it. After all, the family that grifts together sticks together, even if it kills him. Cue the hilarity!

The ensemble cast also includes Jean-Michel Richaud, London Garcia, Djilali Rez-Kallah, Bokeem Woodbine, Jeremy Bobb, Louis Cancelmi, Julien Heron, Louis Ferreira, Thomas Beaudoin, and Kyle Mac, with John Ortiz and Adam Beach. Co-produced by Apple Studios and MACRO Television Studios, Government Cheese is written, executive produced, and co-showrun by Hunter and Carr, with Hunter also serving as director. In addition to starring, Oyelowo executive produces under his Yoruba Saxon banner. The series is also executive-produced by Charles D. King and Jelani Johnson for MACRO Television Studios – with Ali Brown executive-producing for Ventureland.

Government Cheese premieres on Apple TV+ on April 16th.

