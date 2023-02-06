Grant Gustin "Will Always Be The Flash for a Certain Generation": EP Showrunner/EP Eric Wallace on Grant Gustin's place in The Flash lore in terms of the Ezra Miller film, comparing Gustin to Christopher Reeve.

With the ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen) & Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow)-starring The Flash kicking off in just a matter of days, showrunner Eric Wallace has been making the rounds to discuss the long-running Arrowverse series' final run from a number of perspectives. Previously, he's covered everything from fascinating (but not true) fan theories to the importance of Stephen Amell's (Arrow) return to the Arrowverse. But now, as the series closes out just as DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran begin rolling out the first wave of their new DCU, showrunner Eric Wallace is sharing his thoughts on there being more than one "Barry Allen," making a very key comparison between Gustin's nine seasons and Christopher Reeve's cinematic run as Superman.

"I do believe there's a world for all things Flash — Elseworlds, TV, movie… whatever. I just love the character so much," Wallace shared during a conversation with TVLine. "Grant [Gustin] will always be the Flash for a certain generation in the same way that for my generation Christopher Reeve was Superman. That doesn't mean I'm not excited to see Michael B. Jordan play a Black Superman — I can't wait for that — or for the other Supermans, like Henry Cavill or Brandon Routh. I love them all, but I grew up with Christopher Reeve. So there's a whole group of folks who are going to grow up saying, 'Grant was my Flash.' But then there'll be a new generation of folks that say, 'Ezra Miller, they are my Flash, too.'"

The Flash S09E01 "Wednesday Ever After" & S09E02 "Hear No Evil"

The Flash Season 9 Episode 1 "Wednesday Ever After": SEASON PREMIERE – Barry (Gustin) creates a map book to guide him and Iris (Patton) throughout their future in order to keep her safe, but the results are not what he expected, and instead, they relive the same day over and over again. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) has a heart-to-heart with Cecile (Danielle Nicolet). A new big bad is introduced to Team Flash, and friends and foes, old and new, begin to descend upon Central City. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with the story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Thomas Pound & Sarah Tarkoff.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 2 "Hear No Evil": NEW KID IN TOWN – Barry (Gustin) feels guilty for what happened to Caitlin, and Mark (Jon Cor) comes up with a plan which makes everyone skeptical. Meanwhile, Red Death looms in Central City and commands that failure is not an option. Joe (Martin) asks Cecile (Nicolet) to make a choice which leads Cecile to think about the greater good. Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) take a step in a new direction. Lastly, old friends pay an unexpected visit to S.T.A.R. Labs. Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Kristen Kim.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 3 "Rogues of War": ON THE MOVE – Barry (Gustin) and Iris (Patton) start to put together the pieces of what's happening in Central City and believe they know what the Rogues are after. Team Flash works together and recruits some unlikely allies to help, and the plan does not go as Team Flash expects. Meanwhile, Allegra (Compton) does her best to avoid having a conversation with Chester (McKnight). Brenton Spencer directed the episode, with a story by Sam Chalsen and written by Jeff Hersch & Jess Carson.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), and Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS).