Great Expectations: FX & BBC Cast Olivia Colman, Matt Berry & More

The news continues to roll along at FX Networks' Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press event on Thursday, Following up on news that Noah Hawley would be returning with a fifth season of Fargo, it looks like FX and the BBC are teaming for a limited series adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic Great Expectations. And if you're looking for an impressive cast, look no further than who was announced earlier. The six-episode series is set to star Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) as Miss Havisham, Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk, Bandersnatch) as Pip, Ashley Thomas (Them, The Night Of) as Jaggers, Johnny Harris (London to Brighton, This Is England '86) as Magwitch, Shalom Brune-Franklin (Roadkill, Line of Duty) as Estella, Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain) as Sara, Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve, Women on the Verge) as Joe, Trystan Gravelle (A Discovery of Witches, The Terror) as Compeyson, and Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, Toast of London) as Mr. Pumblechuck.

Steven Knight is set to write and executive produce the series, with Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, and Kate Crowe also serving as executive producers, and Mona Qureshi executive producing on behalf of the BBC. Lucy Forbes will serve as lead director, with FX Productions producing the project in association with the BBC, Scott Free Productions, and Hardy Son & Baker. Originally released in weekly chapters beginning in December 1860, Dickens's classic tells the tale of orphan boy Philip "Pip" Pirrip as he begins coming of age. Great Expectations will be the second Dickens adaptation Knight has penned for the BBC and FX, with Knight having previously written the limited series A Christmas Carol starring Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge. FX Networks is expected to reveal additional news and announcements throughout the day as their TCA session rolls on, so make sure to check out Bleeding Cool to stay updated.