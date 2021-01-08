Green Arrow and the Canaries: The CW Not Moving Forward with Spinoff

The last time we checked in on the pilot/series status of Green Arrow and the Canaries was August when pilot executive producer Marc Guggenheim updated that there was no new news on the project's status. The CW offered an update on Friday- and it wasn't a good one for fans looking forward to seeing the trio officially join the Arrowverse. The network will not be moving forward on the series, though it remains to be seen if some kind of last-minute "reprieve" could happen involving HBO Max.

In September 2019, The CW announced it was moving forward with another Emerald Archer spinoff (remember The Flash?), focusing on Katherine McNamara's Mia Queen, as well as Canaries Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy). Together, they form Green Arrow and the Canaries. Before the Stephen Amell-fronted Arrow shuffled off the network's programming mortal coil, a backdoor pilot titled "Green Arrow and the Canaries" aired as a regular-season episode. Set in Star City in 2040, the episode finds Mia with everything she could have ever wanted. But when Laurel and Dinah suddenly show up in her life again, things took a shocking turn, and her "perfect world" would never be the same again. Written by Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz and co-creator/executive producer Guggenheim, executive producer Jill Blankenship, and co-executive producer Oscar Balderrama, the episode was directed by Tara Miele. Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television are producing the project.

In April 2020, Schwartz spoke to ET about the pilot and revealed one of the subjects (and characters) she wants to focus on should a series order happen: "As we're still working on a spinoff and we're talking about those things is, Dinah Drake's background [is something I'd like to focus on]. We had so many stories about her family and what her life was like before. We had the great story with her and [her late boyfriend] Vinny, but there was so much more to her character, which is why, in the backdoor pilot, she talks about getting married [young] and she's a singer. There were all these things [about her we didn't know]. And Laurel's like, 'Who are you?' Because it was kind of the joke that we had amongst ourselves because we've talked about all these stories and we just didn't have a chance to get them out."