Grendel Actor Shares Thoughts, Confirms "Entire Season" Was Filmed

Yesterday, we learned that Netflix would not be moving forward on Andrew Dabb's (Supernatural) Abubakr Ali (Power Book II: Ghost, Katy Keene)-starring live-action series adaptation of Matt Wagner's popular Dark Horse comic book series Grendel. One of the two biggest questions coming out of the news was whether or not the show's producers could shop the project elsewhere. Turns out, they can find it a new home. And now, thanks to actor Andy Mientus (Larry Stohler), we also learned just how much of the series was complete. In an Instagram post from earlier today, Mientus addressed how they were feeling about the decision when we got to this part: "…as I and hundreds of talented, tireless, wonderful people shot not just a pilot, not just a few episodes, but an entire season that now might go unseen." So we're not talking just a pilot or a handful of episodes. It appears that an entire season is being shopped. Would that make it more or less attractive to another streaming service? Stay tuned…

Here's a look at Mientus' Instagram post, followed by the full text of the post's caption:

"Some news. We all know this business can be a heartbreaker, but I thought after more than a decade navigating it, I'd seen all the ways it can break your heart. I've grown callused over the years by innumerable Nos, hard feedback, things not turning out like I'd hoped. Like all of us do. We do it because every once in a while, we get a Yes that makes the Nos fade away. Grendel was a Yes when I needed one badly; my first job post-pandemic, in a true dream role that pushed me as an actor to places I'd never gone before. I realized as I was doing it how hungry I'd been for such a push. 'This might be the one,' I'd catch myself thinking as I and hundreds of talented, tireless, wonderful people shot not just a pilot, not just a few episodes, but an entire season that now might go unseen. I'm used to shows closing or getting cancelled, but only after they at least get to meet the world, their fate decided (mostly) by their audience. What's happened here is a new one for me and a shock, and I won't pretend it doesn't really sting. I'm going to stay optimistic that we find a new home, and if we don't, I'll get through it, of course, and will once again be tougher for it. But damn, I gotta say, I'm getting sick of getting tougher. Anyway, just wanted to share, specifically for anyone else feeling the heartbreak of this life at the moment too. We're gonna get tougher, again."

Written and executive produced by Andrew Dabb (Resident Evil, Supernatural), Ali was joined by Jaime Ray Newman (Dopesick, The Time Traveler's Wife), Julian Black Antelope (Dopesick, The Time Traveler's Wife), Madeline Zima (Californication, Hacks), Kevin Corrigan (Scenes from an Empty Church, The Get Down), Emma Ho (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Expanse), Erik Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Watchmen), Brittany Allen (What Keeps You Alive), and Andy Mientus (The Flash, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) had also joined the cast.

Ali's Rose is a gifted fencer, writer, & assassin who seeks to avenge the death of lost love by going to war with New York's criminal underworld… but why beat them when you can join them? Newman has been cast as Jocasta Rose, with Black Antelope taking on Argent, Zima playing Liz Sparks, and Corrigan on board as Barry Palumbo. In addition, Ho plays Stacy Palumbo, and Palladino takes on Teddy Ciccone, Allen plays Annabelle Wright & Mientus plays Larry Stohler. Wagner executive produces alongside Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, and Chris Tongue.