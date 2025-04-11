Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Here's Our S01E08: "The Frost" Preview

Here's our preview of tonight's episode of NBC and Showrunners Jenna Bans & Bill Krebs's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, S01E08: "The Frost."

Welcome back to our weekly look at NBC and co-showrunners Jenna Bans & Bill Krebs's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, as the series continues to get settled into its new Friday night network home. This week, S01E08: "The Frost" sees Catherine (Aja Naomi King) dealing with an unexpected guest, Alice (AnnaSophia Robb) dealing with a boundary-crossing mother, Brett (Ben Rappaport) dealing with a personal/professional mess, and Birdie (Melissa Fumero) dealing with… baseball?

Grosse Pointe Garden Society S01E08: "The Frost" Preview

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Episode 8: "The Frost" – The garden clubbers wake to a perilous frost; Catherine (Aja Naomi King) hosts an unexpected guest; Alice (AnnaSophia Robb) vies with Patty (Nancy Travis) for Doug's (Alexander Hodge) favor; Connor's (Josh Ventura) support of Brett's (Ben Rappaport) car business comes with strings; Birdie (Melissa Fumero) backs Ford's (Felix Wolfe) baseball dreams but faces heat from his mom. Directed by Sara Zandieh and written by Justin W. Lo, here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode:

The twisted soap opera-vibing drama spotlights four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief, and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above. NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society co-showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs also serve as writers and executive producers, with Casey Kyber also executive-producing. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!