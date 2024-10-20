Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: Grotesquerie, ryan murphy

Grotesquerie Midseason, Episode 8 Trailers; Murphy on Game-Changer

Ryan Murphy discusses that big game-changer in Grotesquerie, and we have a midseason trailer and promo for Episode 8 to pass along.

It's not like you weren't warned. When Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Micaela Diamond (Elsbeth), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), Lesley Manville (The Crown), and Travis Kelce-starring Grotesquerie teased that everything was going to change with this past week's seventh episode, "Unplugged," they were 110% not kidding. For the sake of spoilers – since we know a lot of folks are catching up or rewatching to make sure they understand what happened and where things stand moving forward – we're not going to dive into details (for now). But we do have a promo for the next chapter to pass along, as well as a midseason trailer – and it's safe to say that they all have spoilers in them, so we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign. But before we get to that, Murphy shares where the basis for the big game-changer came from in an interview shortly after this week's episode aired.

"The thing I think that we were really interested in talking about was how the world we're living in really is a horror show. We were very interested in writing about existential dread and calamitous things that are going around that I think everybody feels helpless about right now. So that's really what it started off as. I've never done anything like this, where we wrote these episodes just to see what it was like. I'd never just done anything quote-unquote 'on spec,'" Murphy explained, sharing with Deadline Hollywood where the genesis for the series' themes and messaging came from.

Murphy continued, "When I finished them with Robbie [Baitz] and Joe [Baken], I called up John, and I said, 'I've never done this for you in our entire working relationship of 21 years, but I wrote something, and I finished almost an entire season — nine of 10 —, and I'm sending them all to you.' He was like, 'Oh, okay, yes, please.' So he got through like the first three or four, and we had a talk. I'm like, 'No no. Keep going. Keep going.' So after seven, John called me and was really excited, just because it was such a big swing idea to create something like that. So that's how it all came about…to write about global warming, women's reproductive rights, several things that are upsetting and dangerous right now. As an artist, that was what I was interested in writing about, and trying to put them in a genre or a different kind of horror than I've ever done before."

The 10-episode season stars Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, Emmy Award-winner Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Emmy Award-nominee Lesley Manville as Nurse Red, Tony Award-nominee Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and Travis Kelce as Ed "Eddie" Lachlan. You can check out the official trailer for the Elegance Bratton-directed, Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken-written eighth chapter above – followed by a new trailer previewing what's still to come this season:

